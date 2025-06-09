Historic Bulikula reach World Cup semi-finals

[Source: Fiji Bulikula/ Instagram]

The Vodafone Fiji Bulikula have booked a place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup after a commanding 54-6 victory over France in their final pool match.

The Fijians laid the platform for the win in the opening half, scoring through Tahlia Marshall, Maria Paseka, Aliti Namoce and Losana Lutu to take a 20-0 lead into the break.

France managed its only try shortly after halftime through Stecy Bessiere, but the Bulikula quickly regained control and never looked back.

Marshall crossed for her second try of the match, while Cassie Staples, Latisha Smythe, Leilani Ahsam, Taina Naividi and Lorren Ieli also added their names to the scoresheet as Fiji ran away with the contest.

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The result secures the Bulikula a place in the last four at their first-ever Rugby League World Cup, continuing what has already been a historic campaign for the national women’s side.

Fiji will now face tournament favorites Australia’s Jillaroos in the semi-finals as they look to keep their World Cup dream alive.