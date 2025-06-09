NFL Coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson broke up last year

NFL Coach Bill Belichick (left) and Jordon Hudson. [Photo Credit: ENews]

After about four years of dating, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson privately broke up last year. The UNC football coach, 74, appears to be continuing his business relationship with the 25-year-old.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have broken away from their huddle.

The legendary NFL coach and his girlfriend ended their romantic relationship in late 2025 after about four years together, according to multiple outlets.

Despite their breakup, Belichick, 74, and Hudson, 25, continue to maintain a close working relationship and friendship, according to the reports.

Article continues after advertisement

E! News has reached out to reps for Belichick and Hudson for comment but has not yet heard back.

The week before news of their breakup surfaced, Hudson—who serves as a business partner and manager for the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach—was on the sidelines at the Oct. 24 matchup between Syracuse and Belichick’s University of North Carolina football team.

Plus, the pair were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand at the Kentucky Derby earlier this year, as seen in pictures shared to Hudson’s Instagram in May.

And the couple seemed to be going strong at the time, as she wrote in the caption, “Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together.”

After their romance was made public in 2024, Hudson made sure to tackle the criticism she received for the nearly 50-year age gap in her relationship with Belichick.

So, when a social media user DMed her in March 2025 to comment that their difference in age was “insane,” she shared the message to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

The former Bridgewater State University cheerleader even kicked off 2026 by resurfacing her 2025 New Year’s post that slammed critics of her connection with the coach.

Hudson added on the post, “Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity.”