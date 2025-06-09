Nasinu crowned new Marama Cup champions

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Nasinu Women’s Rugby winger Aqela Raitubu produced a sensational five-try performance to spearhead her side to a historic Subrails Marama Championship title after dethroning defending champions Namosi 62-24 at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

In their maiden appearance in the final, Nasinu delivered a stunning attacking display, showing no signs of nerves as they ran in eight tries in the first half to put the defending champions under immense pressure.

Raitubu was at the heart of the onslaught, using her pace, finishing ability and attacking instincts to repeatedly breach the Namosi defence in a standout individual performance.

Nasinu carried a 29-17 lead into halftime, with their attacking firepower giving them a strong platform to push for the title.

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Namosi fought hard to keep their championship hopes alive, finding opportunities to score and refusing to back down. However, they struggled to contain a Nasinu outfit that continued to play with confidence and intensity.

The newcomers maintained their attacking momentum in the second half, stretching the lead further before eventually sealing a commanding 62-24 victory.

For Nasinu, it was a breakthrough moment for the club, ending their maiden final appearance as champions and bringing Namosi’s reign to an emphatic end.