Technology could bring justice closer: Roberts

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

People living in Fiji’s remote and maritime communities should have the same access to justice as those living close to courts and legal services.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts suggests digital transformation could help with this by overcoming geographical barriers and bringing justice services closer to the communities they serve.

Speaking at the Fiji Law Society Annual Conference in Nadi, Roberts highlighted that technology could improve access through electronic filing, digital records management,

virtual hearings, and online case tracking.

“For a country like Fiji where communities are dispersed across many islands, and we have the same issues in Australia where we have a vast continent, the potential is particularly significant. Technology can help us overcome distance.”

He says access to the justice system should not depend on how close a person lives to a court, lawyer or government office.

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Roberts adds that digital systems could also reduce administrative burdens, improve case management, and make information more readily available.

He says these changes could help courts and legal institutions serve the public more effectively.