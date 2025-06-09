Naqari focused on bringing home WABA title

Fijian boxer Samuela Naqari is not letting the unknown stand in his way as he prepares for the biggest challenge of his boxing career, a showdown against Jo “Dancing Prince” Gordon for the WABA Cruiserweight title at Zeg Boxing next Saturday.

Naqari admits he has never watched any of Gordon’s previous fights and knows very little about the man standing between him and the championship belt.

However, the lack of familiarity has done little to distract him, with the Fijian boxer keeping his attention firmly on his own preparation and the opportunity to claim the title.

Naqari says the work he has put in ahead of fight night has strengthened his belief that he can deliver when it matters most.

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“My preparation is leading me towards bringing home that belt.”

With a championship opportunity on the line, Naqari will be looking to turn his hard work into a defining moment when fight night gets underway next Saturday.

The WABA Cruiserweight title showdown will be a major test for Naqari as he looks to make his mark in the professional boxing ranks.

You can watch the Zeg Boxing next Saturday on Viti+.