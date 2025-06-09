Lisa Rinna dressed up as Kylie Jenner for halloween

[Photo Credit: ENews]

Lisa Rinna had her daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle “freaking out” over her Kylie Jenner Halloween costume on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Rise and shine, Lisa Rinna just served up one of the most jaw-dropping Halloween costumes yet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum showed off her uncanny Kylie Jenner look—inspired by the Kardashians star and Timothée Chalamet’s viral orange Chrome Hearts ensembles from the Marty Supreme premiere—for Live with Kelly and Mark’s Halloween episode.

And though she joined executive producer Michael Gelman on the show’s Oct. 30 episode to appear as a celebrity judge for its costume contest, the look certainly would have earned her 10s across the board.

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The 63-year-old looked just like the 29-year-old in a backless orange dress with cutouts and a cross-shaped jewel decorating the front. Just like Kylie, she paired the look with a chunky cross necklace and wore a long straight brunette wig.

“You know, I love to dress up,” the Melrose Place alum said of her costume on the episode. “This is not typical. You know, I aged way down for this.”

And she later gave a glimpse into how she pulled off the stunning costume.

“I mean, I know Lisa’s fabulous, but…it’s Kylie,” she added in a video shared to Live with Kelly and Mark’s Instagram page, before sharing that she achieved the Kylie look thanks to her top-notch glam team. “I have very good people. I have the best. Luckily, I’m able to afford the very very best. And, you know, they just do a very natural look. It’s very natural and understated.”

Many of her pals were certainly saying go Lisa go after they saw her transformation online.

Meanwhile, her daughters also couldn’t handle their mom’s resemblance to Jenner, with Amelia Gray writing, “I freaking out,” and Delilah Belle remarking, “Wait this is good.”