Bulikula focused on getting the basics right

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji Bulikula are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for their final pool match against France, with centre Taina Navidi stressing the importance of getting the little things right.

Navidi says the team’s focus has been on sharpening their execution, putting in extra work at training and ensuring every player understands her role heading into the crucial encounter.

She believes it is the small details that can make a significant difference when they take the field, with the squad putting a strong emphasis on delivering their one-percenters.

With a tough outing against New Zealand followed by an impressive 40-4 win over Papua New Guinea, the Bulikula are now looking to build on that momentum.

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However, Navidi says the players are not getting caught up in their opposition, choosing instead to concentrate on their own preparations and the areas they need to improve.

She says ensuring they execute their plans and get their own performance right remains the team’s biggest priority heading into the France clash.

The Bulikula face France at 2.20pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fiji Bati will meet New Zealand at 4.30pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.