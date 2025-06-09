FCCC announces November fuel price increase

[Photo: FILE]

Fuel and LPG prices will rise from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission recognises this is a sizable increase that will be felt by households, businesses, and transport operators.

Depending on location, motor spirit will rise by 55 to 57 cents a litre, diesel by 46 to 49 cents, premix by 53 to 58 cents, and kerosene by 41 to 43 cents.

LPG prices are also rising, with a 12kg cylinder increasing by between $1.10 and $1.42.

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The price of motor spirit in any area on Viti Levu located within three kilometres of a public road will increase by 55 cents to $3.70 per litre.

Similarly, premix will increase from $3.01 to $3.54 a litre, while kerosene will cost $3.08 a litre (an increase of 41 cents). Diesel prices will increase by 46 cents to $3.87 a litre.

A 12kg gas cylinder will now cost $43.26, an increase of $1.10, while a 4.5kg cylinder will cost $16.22, an increase of 41 cents.

The FCCC says the increase stems from a sharp rise in global fuel prices in September, driven by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Motor spirit on Viti Levu is going up by around 17 percent because the cost of the fuel itself is only one part of the retail price.

The November prices are based on fuel and LPG imported last month.