Nadroga gallop past defending champions Nadi in U20 final

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Nadroga U20 have finished their Skipper Cup Under-20 campaign on a high, galloping past defending champions Nadi 41-39 in an entertaining final match at Churchill Park this afternoon.

The Stallions came out firing, taking control from the opening exchanges and showing plenty of attacking intent.

Nadroga dictated the pace, kept Nadi under pressure and made their opportunities count as they built momentum throughout the match.

Nadi fought hard to claw their way back into the contest, but Nadroga refused to let their advantage slip.

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The defending champions showed glimpses of their quality, but the Stallions had the final say, holding firm to secure an impressive nine-point victory.

It was a strong finish to the campaign for Nadroga, who signed off with an impressive performance against the reigning champions.