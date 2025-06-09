PAP seeks majority seats to govern alone

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

The People’s Alliance Party is looking to secure enough votes to govern independently as it prepares for the upcoming General Election.

President Ratu Josefa Dimuri says today’s Annual General Meeting is particularly important as the party prepares to contest its second general election.

Dimuri notes the party already has programmes and policies in place, but will need strong voter support to secure enough seats to form a government on its own.

He adds that governing through a coalition comes with challenges, despite the People’s Alliance being the majority party in government since the 2022 General Election.

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Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the contributions of coalition partners and G11 members, describing them as strong pillars of the government.

Rabuka also thanked voters and party members for their continued support and dedication to the party.