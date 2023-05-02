FSSRL expects high turnout

[Source: FSSRL/Facebook]

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League organizers are determined spectators will turn out in numbers for the national finals this weekend.

This as the finals which will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori clashes with the Shop N Save Super Rugby clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Hurricanes.

FSSRL Media and Marketing officer, Lai Corerega adds they have some exciting match-ups which fans will be eager to see.

“A game that will be a crack of a match is the Under-17 match with the newcomer MGM Dragons versus Ba Pro Dragons so that will be the third game and we are expecting a lot of supporters and spectators for MGM Dragons and Ba Pro Dragons.”

The finals on Saturday will start with the Under-15 grade between RKS Eels and Ba Pro Dragons at 9am before Lomaivuna women takes on Namosi Titans.

At 11.25 am, MGM U17 will face Ba Pro Dragons, while the U19 showdown between RKS Eels and Naitasiri Warriors is scheduled for 1.30 pm.