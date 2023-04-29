England to host Tonga in three-game Test series

[Source: RNZ]

England will host Tonga in a three-match Test series in October – the first-ever international series between the two nations and the first time they have met since 2017’s memorable World Cup semi-final in Auckland.

The three-game Test series will kick off at Totally Wicked Stadium October 22 before matches are played at Huddersfield (October 28) and Leeds (November 4).

Tonga last played England in England in the 2006 Federation Shield Final – won by 32-14 by England – and the two did not meet again until 2017.

Two years later the Tongans would emphatically announce themselves as a force on the international stage, with outstanding victories over Australia and Great Britain.

With the three-time Super League-winning coach Kristian Woolf at the helm and the outstanding NRL forward Jason Taumalolo likely to be in his squad, Tonga will present a significant challenge to Shaun Wane’s side.

“I’m absolutely thrilled at the prospect of hosting a such a huge, three-game Test series against Tonga later this year,” Wane said in a statement.

“Throughout my time as England head coach I have said we need to challenge ourselves against the best sides the international game has to offer – and Tonga are certainly one of those.