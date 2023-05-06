Cobbo grabs three as Broncos blitz Sea Eagles

[Source: NRL]

A commanding 32-6 victory over the Sea Eagles on last night has ensured the Broncos will end Magic Round still at the top of the Telstra Premiership ladder.

After being beaten soundly by the Rabbitohs last week, Brisbane returned to form in style in front of a crowd of 50,077 at Suncorp Stadium, running in six tries in a dominant display.

Winger Selwyn Cobbo scored half of those tries himself and ran for 202 metres, with the only blight from a Brisbane point of view being the loss of back-rower Kurt Capewell to a failed HIA in the second half.

The Broncos took little time to get going, with Reece Walsh linking with Selwyn Cobbo for the opening try, before Billy Walters burrowed over to give them a 10-0 lead on 15 minutes.

By the end of a first half in which they had 63 percent of the ball, the Broncos had run in further tries to Cobbo and Jesse Arthars to lead 20-0.

While the possession count levelled out in the second 40 and Manly enjoyed prolonged periods in attacking territory, they couldn’t find a way through and eventually the result was put beyond doubt by a long-range Cobbo intercept.

Herbie Farnworth got over for Brisbane’s sixth in the closing minutes, with Adam Reynolds adding his fourth conversion of the night, before Ben Trbojevic scored a late consolation try for the Sea Eagles.