Bula magic late helps Wests Tigers to gritty win

Wests Tigers have survived a last-minute Dragons miracle to record back-to-back wins for the first time in over 12 months following an 18-16 victory in Magic Round on Sunday.

Tries to Starford To’a and David Nofoaluma on the right edge set up a 14-10 half-time lead for the joint venture before a Junior Tupou effort got the side back in front with a quarter of the game remaining.

A try-saving tackle led by Jahream Bula – his third of the match – on Mikaele Ravalawa in the 79th minute fended off a late Dragons win in a thrilling finale at Suncorp Stadium.

Despite a spirited effort from recalled Dragon Jayden Sullivan, who crossed for a double in his return to first grade, the Wests Tigers always looked the side more likely in the first of three Magic Round games on Sunday.

Bula was brilliant for Wests Tigers, coming up with three key defensive plays and looking a threat through the middle in just his third NRL game.

It was an unfortunate finish for the Dragons, who have now lost their last five matches by a total of just 13 points in a tale of their season.

Wests Tigers opened the scoring via a penalty goal early before Mikaele Ravalawa charged over the line in his return from a hamstring injury to get the Dragons on the board.

To’a’s effort was equally matched by Nofoaluma eight minutes later to set up a handy 10-point lead with rookie fullback Bula providing a tap-on pass for the veteran winger to cross for his 101st career try.

Wests Tigers five-eighth Brandon Wakeham slotted two impressive conversions from out wide, then a 40/20, but it was his inability to find touch from a penalty that enabled the Dragons to get back into the game.

Despite a whirlwind couple of minutes for Tyrell Sloan with his hands before the break it was Sullivan again who produced the magic to put the Dragons in front in the 52nd minute with another solo effort.

A successful short kick-off from Wakeham swung momentum back Wests Tigers’ way with the joint venture going 90-metres the following set with Junior Tupou crossing out wide to get the side back on top.

The two-point lead was all Tim Sheens’ side required to grind out a victory – albeit with an almighty scare at the death.