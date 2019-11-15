Broncos are set for another week without Milford

The Broncos are set for another week without Anthony Milford, while Josh Papalii is under a cloud for the Raiders.

Newcastle are also set to rest Kalyn Ponga for their clash with the Roosters.

Meanwhile, the Warriors could be set for a number of key inclusions ahead of a must-win game against the Sharks which would keep their finals hopes alive.

In round 18, the West Tiger will face the Rabbitohs on Thursday at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

Other matches, on Friday Bulldogs meet the Sea Eagles and Panthers take on the Eels.

On Saturday, the Dragons meet the Raiders, Titans take on the Broncos and the Roosters face the Knights.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Storms taking on the Cowboys and the Sharks meet the Warriors.

[Source: Fox Sports]