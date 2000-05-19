Reece faces fight for All Blacks recall record try feat

[Photo Credit: Crusaders/ Facebook]

Crusaders winger Sevu Reece is not guaranteed a spot in Scott Robertson’s next All Blacks squad, despite playing over 30 Test matches.

Competition for the wing position is fierce, with several Super Rugby Pacific players impressing.

Reece recently became the equal-top try-scorer in Super Rugby history with 65 tries, matching former All Black TJ Perenara. He’s expected to be named in the All Blacks squad for their upcoming three-Test series against France.

Last year, Robertson selected Reece for the Northern Tour alongside Caleb Clarke, Mark Tele’a, and Ruben Love. Will Jordan has since shifted from wing to fullback.

Other wingers making a strong case for selection include the Highlanders’ Caleb Tangitau, the Chiefs’ Leroy Carter, and one-Test All Black Emoni Narawa. The Hurricanes’ Kini Naholo also scored eight tries in 11 appearances before a season-ending knee injury.

Reece acknowledges the depth of talent, stating, “We’re so lucky in New Zealand with the depth we’ve got with wingers is just crazy… Everyone’s competing at that high level.” He added, “Even myself too, I see those boys playing and I’m like, ‘Man, I need to up my game.’”

The All Blacks squad will be finalized soon. Reece emphasizes focusing on what he can control, with his immediate priority being the Crusaders, especially after their “shocking season last year.”

Reece’s record-equaling try against the NSW Waratahs last week was his first in six matches. He hopes to break the try-scoring record this Friday at Orangetheory Stadium when the Crusaders play the Highlanders at 7:05 PM, aiming to do so “in front of his family and his people back in Christchurch.”

