Ravalaca gets confirmed boxing showdown

[Photo: FILE]

Mikaele Ravalaca’s Kings Boxing Promotion bout is back on track, with Jone Tabuarua confirmed as his opponent for tonight’s main supporting contest.

Ravalaca was initially left without a confirmed opponent after two Indian fighters withdrew from the card, forcing organisers to consider multiple replacements.

However, Tabuarua has now stepped forward to face Ravalaca in an eight-round, three-minute contest.

“I’m so happy that I’ve got a fight and it’s confirmed.”

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Ravalaca says Tabuarua was among the original fighters scheduled to face him but chose to take on the challenge alone.

“My friend here was one of the four opponents yesterday who was supposed to fight me, but he got the guts to fight me alone and said he didn’t want the other three opponents because he’s ready and wants to give a very good fight.”

The local boxer says while both fighters share mutual respect outside the ring, the intensity will change once the opening bell sounds.

The fight presents another opportunity for Ravalaca to showcase his ability, with an American boxing scout expected to be watching as he looks to pursue overseas opportunities later this year.

The Kings Boxing Promotion event will air live on pay-per-view on VitiPlus tonight.