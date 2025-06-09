A 4-hour Elon Musk documentary and a dark CIA comedy lead Venice Film Festival lineup

[Source: AP]

A four-hour documentary about Elon Musk, Martin McDonagh’s dark CIA comedy “Wild Horse Nine” and films featuring Robert Pattinson, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are among the movies premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Alberto Barbera, the festival’s artistic director, unveiled the lineup Thursday for the 83rd edition of the festival, the first of many in a busy fall film season that culminates in the Hollywood awards showdown.

Like the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, the selection is lighter on Hollywood studio films than in years past.

“Wild Horse Nine,” starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as CIA agents in Chile before the 1973 coup, is among the higher-profile titles playing in competition.

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It will play alongside “Primetime,” in which Pattinson stars as “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen.

The broader slate has anticipated documentaries like Alex Gibney’s “Musk,” a sweeping portrait of the billionaire, and Julia Loktev’s “My Undesirable Friends: Part II — Exile,” which follows Russian independent journalists after they leave the country. Similar to the first part, it runs 355 minutes.