Lelean clinch U15 Eastern Zone title

Lelean Memorial School has secured the U15 Eastern Zone rugby title after holding off a strong challenge from Ratu Kadavulevu School in a closely fought final.
Lelean claimed a 12-8 victory over RKS, taking a 7-3 lead into halftime before surviving a determined second-half comeback.
Both teams produced a physical and competitive contest, with RKS pushing hard in the final stages.
However, Lelean remained composed under pressure, protecting its narrow advantage to lift the Eastern Zone crown.
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