Lelean clinch U15 Eastern Zone title

Lelean Memorial School has secured the U15 Eastern Zone rugby title after holding off a strong challenge from Ratu Kadavulevu School in a closely fought final.

Lelean claimed a 12-8 victory over RKS, taking a 7-3 lead into halftime before surviving a determined second-half comeback.

Both teams produced a physical and competitive contest, with RKS pushing hard in the final stages.

However, Lelean remained composed under pressure, protecting its narrow advantage to lift the Eastern Zone crown.