Promoter estimates loss after boxing withdrawals

Junior Binnu Singh and Harjot Singh at today's weigh in.

Kings Boxing Promotion promoter Nahroon Buksh says he is considering legal action after the withdrawal of Indian boxer Rohit Chauhan, a setback he claims has caused significant financial losses for tomorrow’s event.

Chauhan was originally scheduled to face local boxer Mikaele Ravalaca but pulled out before travelling to Fiji.

Buksh alleges he was not properly informed of the withdrawal and is now seeking to recover costs associated with the promotion.

“He did not inform me. He has betrayed me. I would like to go to any level to request authorities to have him sanctioned and action taken against him.”

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Buksh says a replacement opponent, Digari Mahesh, was secured from India, with travel and contractual arrangements completed. However, Mahesh also failed to make the trip despite reportedly reaching the airport.

“I had paid his airfare and signed his contract. He was supposed to come. I was told he was at the airport, but he didn’t board the plane.”

The promoter says the two withdrawals have dealt a major blow to the event, particularly with Ravalaca attracting interest from an American boxing scout.

“At the end of the day, nobody’s fighting Mika, so it’s a big loss for me.”

Buksh estimates the overall cost of staging the promotion at around $120,000 and believes he could lose at least half that amount.

“I’m looking at about $60,000 damage.”

Despite the withdrawals, Ravalaca is still expected to feature on the card, taking on four local boxers over two rounds each.

The Kings Boxing promotion event will be held at the Vodafone Arena tomorrow, and it will be live on pay-per-view on Vitiplus.