Climate risks missing from bill

Effects of Climate Change

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says the proposed Public Health Bill fails to adequately address the health risks posed by climate change.

Submitting to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Policy Manager Genevieve Jiva says the Bill must require authorities to consider the health impacts of climate change and extreme weather.

Jiva says the current draft overlooks public health risks from flooding, cyclones, storm surges, heatwaves and sea-level rise, despite their increasing frequency and severity.

The Ministry also wants the Bill to require health officers to consider climate change when monitoring mosquito-borne diseases.

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“We also believe mesh requirements for water tank inlets and outlets in Section 106.2 should specify the mesh size and require replacement after a specific timeframe to avoid long-term issues. The Bill currently doesn’t mention public health risks arising from flooding, storm surges, cyclones, heatwaves, sea-level rise or other climate impacts.”

Jiva adds that stronger protection is also needed for drinking water, recommending greater distances between sanitary facilities and water sources.

However, Ministry of Health National WASH Coordinator Toga Vosataki says regulating disaster and climate impacts solely through legislation is challenging.

“We have overarching legislation from the Disaster Management Office, and we develop our policies to align with it. Unless the Ministry of Environment has specific recommendations, that framework should provide the necessary guidance.”

The Ministry maintains it remains committed to reducing climate-related health risks through policy reforms and disaster preparedness.