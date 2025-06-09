Drua-Waratahs rivalry reaches grand final

[Source: File]

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women and NSW Waratahs will write another chapter in their growing Super Rugby Women’s rivalry today when they meet in the grand final in Ba.

Since the Drua entered the competition in 2022, the two sides have produced some of the most memorable matches in Super Rugby Women’s history, including three previous knockout clashes.

The rivalry was born when the Drua stunned the Waratahs in the 2022 grand final to claim their first championship title.

The following year, Fiji repeated the feat, defeating the Waratahs 20-17 in the 2023 semi-final before going on to secure back-to-back titles.

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However, the momentum shifted in recent encounters, with the Waratahs dominating the Drua during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Waratahs recorded a 31-5 win in the 2023 regular season, followed by a 62-21 victory in Lautoka in 2024.

They then reclaimed the Super Rugby Women’s title last year after beating the Drua 50-14 in the grand final.

“We respect them, but we feel it’s our time now. We’re at home and we want to make sure that we put on a show that’s going to not only define this team, but define the style of Fijian women’s rugby.”

The Waratahs arrive in Fiji chasing a third consecutive championship, while the Drua are aiming for their third Super Rugby Women’s title and a historic first championship victory on home soil.

The final kicks off at 1pm.