Lelean finds answer to RKS strength

Lelean Memorial School U19 after their win this afternoon.

Breaking the Ratu Kadavulevu School brotherhood bond was the key to Lelean Memorial School’s Eastern Zone Under-19 title triumph, according to assistant coach Viliame Kotoilakeba.

Lelean defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 23-17 in the final, ending RKS’s bid for another zone title and securing bragging rights in one of Fiji’s fiercest school rugby rivalries.

Kotoilakeba, who previously coached the RKS Under-19 side, said his players understood that overcoming the defending champions required matching the unity and camaraderie that boarding school students naturally develop.

“I told the boys that to beat RKS is to beat their bond. The bond between the students.”

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The coach pointed out that RKS students live, eat and worship together, creating a connection that is often reflected on the field.

“They sleep together, they eat together, they go to church together. As we all know, Lelean Memorial School is a day scholar school and RKS is a boarding school.”

Recognising that challenge, Kotoilakeba said Lelean placed a strong emphasis on team culture and cohesion throughout its preparations.

“During our training we tried to do everything right because the bonding from the other side is very hard to break.”

The coach believes his side’s ability to overcome that challenge was evident in the final.

“We have broken that bond and that was shown in the game today.”

The victory sees Lelean crowned Eastern Zone Under-19 champions and provides a major confidence boost heading into the national championships.