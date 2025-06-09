Funding boost for economy

The government has secured $178 million to tackle growing disaster risks and economic pressures.

The finding from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will support reforms aimed at reducing the financial pressure caused by disasters and improving the way Fiji prepares for future risks.

The loan is part of a larger $512 million package with the World Bank and will provide budget support as government works on key economic reforms.

The financing comes as Fiji continues to deal with the cost of cyclones, floods, rising global pressures and disruptions that can affect government revenue and essential services.

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The program will improve disaster planning, strengthen public financial systems and support small businesses through better access to financial services.

It will also help expand digital payments and simplify requirements for low-risk tourism businesses.

AIIB Chief Investment Officer Kim-See Lim said the financing would help Fiji build stronger systems to manage future challenges.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel states the support will help the government to strengthen economic stability, build resilience and encourage investment.

The reforms are expected to be delivered by 2028 under Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025–2029 and Vision 2050.