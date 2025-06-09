Police rule out foul play in officer’s death

A police officer found motionless in Sigatoka Town died from natural causes, with a post mortem examination ruling out any signs of foul play.

The Fiji Police Force says the officer’s death has been classified as natural, with findings indicating an underlying medical condition that was worsened by personal lifestyle choices.

The results of the post mortem examination have been communicated to the officer’s next of kin.

The officer’s death had attracted public speculation following the discovery in Sigatoka Town.

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However, police are now urging members of the public to respect the grieving family and allow them privacy during this difficult time.

The Fiji Police Force says the post mortem findings have confirmed there was no evidence of foul play.