Fiji boosts offshore fisheries monitoring

Fiji has completed the first phase of a new electronic monitoring system aimed at strengthening oversight of offshore fishing activities and protecting the country’s marine resources.

The Ministry of Fisheries says the Electronic Monitoring System will improve transparency and provide more accurate data on fishing activities in Fiji’s waters.

The first phase, fully funded through the 2025/2026 National Budget, involved installing high-tech cameras on selected fishing vessels to collect scientific data.

The Offshore Division has also established the technical systems needed to support the programme, including a dedicated server network, backend services and specialised equipment to analyse footage.

Article continues after advertisement

A team of data analysts has been trained and is now reviewing and auditing information collected through the system.

The Ministry says the technology will strengthen monitoring of offshore fisheries and support better decision-making to ensure the long-term sustainability of Fiji’s marine resources.

The project will continue into the new financial year, with Government allocating a further $515,000 to expand Fiji’s electronic monitoring capabilities.