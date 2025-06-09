Rokoravolo admitted relationship with doctor, brother tells court

Peceli Rokoravolo after court hearing

The brother of murder accused Peceli Rokoravolo has told the Lautoka High Court that Rokoravolo admitted he was in a romantic relationship with Nadi doctor Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya.

Ratu Seru Vuibau gave evidence today as a defence witness in the trial where Rokoravolo is charged with the murder of Dr Biumaitotoya.

Dr Biumaitotoya was allegedly killed at his Namaka home between August 30 and September 1 last year.

While responding to a question from presiding Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge, Vuibau said Rokoravolo admitted to the relationship after he questioned him twice.

However, throughout the trial, Rokoravolo has denied being romantically involved with the doctor.

Rokoravolo has instead claimed that Dr Biumaitotoya was in a relationship with his cousin, Anare Vibose.

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Giving evidence earlier, Rokoravolo told the court he first met Dr Biumaitotoya in 2021 or 2022 after learning about the alleged relationship with Vibose.

He claimed the doctor later provided financial assistance for his business, saying the support was an attempt to stop him from revealing the alleged relationship.

Rokoravolo also told the court that Dr Biumaitotoya posted photos and videos of him on social media with comments he described as insulting towards his family.

He claimed the posts were intended to create the impression that they were in a relationship and conceal the alleged relationship between Dr Biumaitotoya and Vibose.

The court heard that Rokoravolo said he confronted the doctor about the posts and alleged that the confrontation led to threats and abusive remarks.

He further claimed that disputes later developed over money provided for his business, alleging Dr Biumaitotoya was unhappy about how the funds were spent.

Rokoravolo told the court that the disagreements eventually led to the confrontation in which Dr Biumaitotoya died.

He claimed he struck the doctor during the incident in self-defence.

The defence is expected to make closing oral submissions on August 4.