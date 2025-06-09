Daunakamakama ready for games debut

Team Fiji boxer Jasmine Daunakamakama says she is better prepared than ever as she gets ready to make her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old believes her preparation for the Games has been the strongest of her career, following a two-week training camp in Ireland that focused on improving both her skills and mental strength.

“The preps for this Commonwealth Games have been the best so far. We had a two-week camp in Ireland that was so good, just testing our skill set and our mental space before heading into the Commonwealth Games.”

Competing at her first Commonwealth Games, Daunakamakama says she is embracing the experience of representing Fiji on one of the biggest stages in sport.

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The young boxer says sharing the athletes’ village with competitors from across different sports has added to the excitement of the Games environment.

Now in her third year at the elite level, Daunakamakama believes the experience gained over the past seasons has prepared her for the challenge ahead.

She says she is focused on enjoying the moment while delivering a strong performance for Team Fiji.

Daunakamakama will face Ghana’s Adelaide Djabatey in the women’s 57-kilogram featherweight division on Monday at 6am.

A win will see her advance to the quarterfinals.

Watch live coverage of the Commonwealth Games on FBC 2 daily from 7.30pm to 10am.