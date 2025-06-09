Families feel rising cost pressure

[File Photo]

Rising prices and increasing living costs are continuing to strain household budgets, with the Consumer Council of Fiji warning many families are facing growing challenges in meeting everyday expenses.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the consumer environment remains challenging, with families adjusting to higher costs for essential goods and services.

She says the Council continues to receive complaints and is monitoring market trends to identify concerns affecting consumers.

Shandil says global factors, including ongoing tensions in the Middle East, are also contributing to cost pressures being experienced by households.

Article continues after advertisement

“Consumer Council appreciates the government’s continued recognition of the importance of consumer protection and the role the Council plays in safeguarding the interests of Fijian consumers. We welcome the continuation of essential safety nets and appreciate the retention of 22 zero-rated VAT items. We also see a need for more targeted food subsidies.”

The Consumer Council says it will continue working with businesses, regulators and communities to address unfair practices and strengthen consumer protection.

Shandil is also encouraging consumers to make informed spending decisions, understand their rights and report any unfair business practices.