[Source: Reuters]

A South Korean court ordered ​SK Group Chairman Chey ‌Tae-won to pay his former wife Roh Soh-yeong 944 ​billion won ($640 million) in ​a divorce-related property division case, lower ⁠than a previous 1.38 trillion ​won award that had drawn ​scrutiny of his stake in the group’s holding company.

The ruling ​came after the Supreme ​Court last year overturned a part ‌of ⁠a lower court’s verdict on their divorce settlement case, saying alleged funds that ​Roh’s father, ​former ⁠President Roh Tae-woo, had provided to the ​group could not ​be ⁠treated as a legally protected contribution.

Either side may appeal ⁠the ​ruling to the ​Supreme Court.