South Korean court orders SK Chairman Chey to pay $640 mln to ex-wife in divorce ruling

[Source: Reuters]
A South Korean court ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay his former wife Roh Soh-yeong 944 billion won ($640 million) in a divorce-related property division case, lower than a previous 1.38 trillion won award that had drawn scrutiny of his stake in the group’s holding company.
The ruling came after the Supreme Court last year overturned a part of a lower court’s verdict on their divorce settlement case, saying alleged funds that Roh’s father, former President Roh Tae-woo, had provided to the group could not be treated as a legally protected contribution.
Either side may appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.
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