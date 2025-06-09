Fiji flavours take Auckland stage

Six Fijian food and beverage exporters are showcasing their products at one of New Zealand’s largest culinary trade events, opening doors to new markets and business opportunities.

The Auckland Food Show opened yesterday, bringing together food producers, retailers and distributors from across the region.

Representing Fiji are Garri Fiji, Pacific Fishing Company Limited, The Calmer Co, Farmboy, Fiji Fire and Ashon Ventures.

The companies are displaying a range of locally made products including cassava flakes, root crops, tuna, kava, sauces, pickles, spices and other agricultural goods.

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According to the Fiji High Commission in New Zealand and Investment Fiji, the event provides a valuable platform for local exporters to promote Fiji’s unique food products and growing agribusiness sector.

The four-day show also gives businesses an opportunity to connect directly with retailers, distributors and consumers through product tastings, live demonstrations and interactive presentations.

Officials say the Fiji booth is expected to attract strong interest from the Pasifika diaspora and Fijians living in Aotearoa, while also introducing authentic Pacific flavours to New Zealand consumers.

The participation is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Fiji’s export presence and expand market opportunities for local producers.

The Auckland Food Show runs until tomorrow at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland.