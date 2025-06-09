Drua Women back their winning style

The McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women are refusing to change their approach ahead of their Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final showdown, despite the return of several key NSW Waratahs players.

The defending champions have strengthened their lineup for today’s final in Ba, including Wallaroo Caitlin Halse, but Drua Head Coach Mike Legge says his side expected those changes.

“It’s no surprise. The team that they’ve selected, we expected those things to happen. We knew Caitlin Halse was going to come straight back in the lineup because she’s a quality player.”

Legge says the Waratahs’ selections will not affect the Drua’s preparations, with the focus remaining on executing their own style of rugby.

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“It doesn’t change anything for us. We’re still going to play our style of rugby. We’re going to make sure we stick to our process and hopefully that will take care of things.”

The Drua coach acknowledges the Waratahs’ dominance in the competition, describing them as the benchmark since the Drua entered Super Rugby Women’s.

“It’s the grand final and they’re coming here to defend their championship. They’re here to defend their title and they’ve been the benchmark right through, even when we started in the Super W.”

But Legge believes the Drua now have an opportunity to create their own legacy.

The Drua Women will face the NSW Waratahs at the 4R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba, chasing a third Super Rugby Women’s title and their first championship victory on home soil.

Kick-off is at 1pm, with the match broadcast live on FBC Sports.