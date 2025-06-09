Rabuka urges greater self-reliance

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says global disruptions affecting fuel prices and essential goods should be a wake-up call for Fiji to strengthen local production and make better use of its land and marine resources.

Speaking at the launch of the BE-GREEN Programme in Koronatoga Village, Cakaudrove, Rabuka said recent fuel price movements and sugar shortages highlight Fiji’s vulnerability to international events.

“We’ve seen how the fuel prices affects us in the past months… and again this week we’ve been hearing about the sugar shortage… just when we thought it would return to normal, we heard there could be another increase. That is the impact of the war happening on the other side of the world.”

Rabuka says these challenges should encourage communities, especially those in rural areas, to rely more on locally available resources rather than depending heavily on imported goods.

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He says Fiji is blessed with fertile land and abundant marine resources that can support stronger livelihoods and greater resilience.

The Prime Minister says programmes such as BE-GREEN are designed to help communities adapt, improve food production and continue providing for their families despite global uncertainties.

Meanwhile, Sugar Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says any future changes in fuel prices could affect the sugar industry, particularly costs associated with mechanical harvesting and fuel assistance for truck operators.

He says the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission will review rates where necessary, with fuel subsidy adjustments forming part of the normal process when fuel prices change.

Government says the BE-GREEN Programme aims to strengthen rural livelihoods and encourage communities to become more self-reliant.