Taekwondo seeks technology boost

Fiji Taekwondo says a lack of modern scoring technology is putting local athletes at a disadvantage as the sport prepares its next generation of international competitors.

The Fiji Taekwondo President’s Cup 2026 highlighted the depth of young talent in the sport, with 170 athletes competing as selectors identify prospects for the national training programme ahead of the 2027 Pacific Games.

Head Coach Neelu Nand says the determination and skill displayed by young athletes show a promising future for Fiji taekwondo.

However, Nand says Fiji is falling behind international standards because local competitions do not yet have electronic scoring systems used at overseas tournaments.

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He says the technology uses sensors to measure accurate scoring through the power and precision of kicks.

“Without that system, our athletes are kicking in the blind. They don’t know how much power or accuracy they need to score under international rules.”

Nand says Fiji Taekwondo hopes to introduce an electronic scoring system at its next competition and is seeking support from sponsors to make it possible.

He says despite Fiji making history by sending two Olympians and one Paralympian to the Paris 2024 Games, the sport has received limited support since then.

Nand believes investing in technology will strengthen athlete development and give more Fijians the opportunity to compete and succeed internationally.