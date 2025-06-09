Lomani backs Drua to stand firm

Waratahs captain Emily Chancellor and Drua women captain at today's captain photo shoot.

McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women captain Kolora Lomani says her side will respect the challenge posed by the NSW Waratahs but has no intention of letting the defending champions dominate on Fijian soil in tomorrow’s Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final.

The Drua will host their first-ever home grand final in Ba, with Lomani confident the team has prepared well for one of the biggest matches in the club’s history.

The halfback acknowledged the quality and experience within the Waratahs squad, particularly the number of Wallaroos players in the side.

“We’ve always had respect for the Waratahs team. They are a strong side. They’re not easy to play against and they’ve got a lot of experienced players and Wallaroos in their team as well.”

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However, Lomani says the Drua are determined to make home advantage count.

“We’ll give them the respect, but we won’t let them walk over us on our home soil.”

The skipper added that preparations throughout the week have gone according to plan, and the team is eager to take the field.

“We’ve prepped well and we’re excited to head out for our final tomorrow.”

The Drua women will be chasing their third Super Rugby Women’s title when they take on the Waratahs at the 4R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

The game will kick off at 1pm, and it will air live on FBC Sports.