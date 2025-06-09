New hope for young patients

Colonial War Memorial Hospital

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital is receiving major upgrades as the government admits its biggest health facility cannot be fixed overnight.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has stepped in to support key improvements, funding the renovation of three wards and the construction of a minor surgical theatre.

The biggest upgrade is Fiji’s first dedicated burns unit, which will provide specialised care for children with burn injuries.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa says the children’s facilities now include a Child Protection Room, Infection Prevention and Control Room, a burns unit, and improved accommodation for caregivers.

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“These improvements represent a significant step forward in strengthening paediatric care and ensuring that every child receives safe, dignified and compassionate healthcare.”

Ravunawa says the government cannot meet all healthcare needs on its own and support from partners remains important.

“The challenges confronting healthcare today require a genuine whole-of-society approach, where Government, development partners, civil society, the private sector, and faith-based organisations work together towards a common purpose.”

LDS Suva Stake President Panapasa Ratuvukivuki says the CWM project is part of the church’s ongoing humanitarian support.

The upgrades will improve services at CWM, but the hospital’s wider infrastructure challenges remain a major concern requiring more investment.