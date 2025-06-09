Childhood trait leads to passion

Avishek Nair with his mother after being admitted to the Bar.

For newly admitted lawyer Avishek Nair, a childhood reputation for always having an argument ready eventually grew into a genuine passion for the law.

The youngest in his family, Nair describes being admitted to the Bar as the greatest achievement of his life so far.

Avishek Nair says his family would often joke about him being a lawyer until he started looking into the profession.

“I understood that it wasn’t really a joke, it’s something that helps the common man attain his, you know, his rights and what he’s supposed to be given by everyone, you know, it holds everybody equal, the law makes everybody equal and I think that is something to pursue and to be able to fight for other people is just, it’s quite a privilege.”

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Nair says his journey to becoming a lawyer was not easy, especially with the loss of his father in his first year.

“At that point I wanted to quit pursuing my law career but thanks to my mother and my brother standing by me and supporting me and ensuring me that I had what was needed within me, I’m here today and I’m very proud to be so to fulfill my father’s dream.”

Nair advises aspiring lawyers to pursue their passion with determination.

“If you have a passion for law, don’t let anything stop you, you know, at the end of the race, there’s a great prize waiting for you, you will never forget this day especially and from now on you will always feel special, you know, you have been given a great responsibility and people will hold you to that and people expect a lot from us.”

In the near future, Nair hopes to pursue his Masters and PhD in law, before eventually opening his own law firm.