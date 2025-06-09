Rendhu defends Chauhan fight withdrawal

Indian boxing manager Neeraj Rendhu has defended the late withdrawal of boxer Rohit Chauhan from the Kings Boxing Promotion, insisting the decision was based on a genuine medical concern.

The withdrawal has raised questions after promoter Narun Buksh claimed the decision resulted in financial losses and disrupted plans for Chauhan’s highly anticipated bout against local boxer Mikaele Ravalaca.

But Rendhu says the matter has already been discussed with the promoter and boxing authorities, with the required medical documentation provided.

“We are discussing with the promoter. I’ve already submitted everything. I don’t think I have to answer all those questions because we’ve already discussed a lot with the WBA and the promoter as well.”

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Rendhu also rejected suggestions that he avoided accountability, saying he has remained available and involved throughout the process.

“I’m not hiding. I’m here with the other boxers as well. This is nothing of the hiding.”

He maintains Chauhan’s withdrawal was unavoidable due to the medical issue and says the boxer could not be forced to compete.

“This is a medical issue that is given from the boxer. So I cannot pick him and come here.”

The late withdrawal forced organisers to make changes to the fight card, with Ravalaca’s scheduled bout against an Indian opponent cancelled after a replacement fighter was also unable to travel to Fiji.

The Kings Boxing Promotion will be held tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena, with the event available live on pay-per-view through Viti Plus.