Waratahs lift Super W title in Ba

New South Wales Waratahs dashed McDonalds Fijian Drua hopes for home win

Defending champions, New South Wales Waratahs, have dashed the McDonalds Fijian Drua hopes of a homesoil Super Rugby W final title win.

This is after a dissapointing 34-17 loss to the champs in Ba today.

The win also means the Waratahs claim its seventh title in the competion history.

It just didn’t work out for the Drua as the Australian side completely closed the game for them.

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The Waratahs pinned the homeside in their red zone for for the first 18 minutes before space was created for winger Maya Stewart to score a converted try.

Playing under all sorts of pressure, the Kolora Lomani captained side missed a few scoring chances while their lineouts were shaky in the first half which saw Bitila Tawake coming in for Keleni Marawa.

Nine minutes later the Waratahs scored again through their other winger Desiree Miller to lead 12-nil.

Many thought the Drua was going to turn up the heat in the second spell but they conceded two tries inside the first 10 minutes after the break.

It took the Drua 60 minutes to finally get on the board via a well worked forwards try to flanker Nunia Daunimoala.

However, the Waratahs replied with another two tries after the second half water break.

Daunimoala added her second in the 69th minute off the back of an Atelaite Buna break.

Sulita Waisega wrapped up the game with another try but it was not enough.