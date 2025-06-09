Education Ministry probes school visit

The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation after a video circulated online showing a visiting religious group interacting with a student at Natabua High School without prior approval.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the ministry is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the visit by members of the Steadfast Baptist Church Group from the United States and the Philippines on 16 July.

The minister says the group’s visit was not approved through the ministry’s required processes.

Radrodro met with representatives from the United States Embassy, who confirmed they had no prior knowledge or involvement in the group’s visit or activities in Fiji.

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Following the meeting, the minister directed Permanent Secretary for Education Navin Raj to take necessary action regarding the education officer who facilitated the visit without proper approval.

“Our schools must remain safe and secure learning environments for every child. The Ministry has clear approval processes in place to safeguard students, and these requirements must be observed at all times. No organisation or individual should conduct activities in schools without the Ministry’s approval.”

The ministry says its approval processes are designed to protect students and ensure activities conducted in schools are appropriate and aligned with Fiji’s education policies.

It says organisations and individuals must obtain written approval before conducting activities or engaging with students on school premises.

The investigation will determine whether any ministry policies or procedures were breached and whether further administrative action is required.

The ministry has also reminded schools that parental consent must be obtained where students are involved in photography, filming or the publication of their images.