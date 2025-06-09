Safety questions over PRB Flats

Questions are being raised over who carries responsibility when condemned buildings remain occupied, with the Nabua PRB flats among structures highlighted during discussions on proposed public health law changes.

The issue was raised during discussions on the Public Health Amendment Bill 2026 after Opposition MP Ketan Lal questioned how authorities manage buildings declared unsafe but still accessed by members of the public.

Lal says the risk becomes unclear when people continue entering or living in condemned structures and are exposed to possible injury.

Opposition MP Praveen Kumar then raised concerns over the PRB flats in Nabua, asking who would be accountable if residents remained in a condemned building and an incident occurred.

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He says the review of legislation provides an opportunity to address gaps in responsibility.

Health Ministry National WASH Coordinator Toga Vosataki says the primary responsibility lies with the owner of the structure.

“The relevant authorities have their own roles, but the owner has the primary responsibility to ensure the structure is safe and does not put people at risk.”

Vosataki says owners must have plans to either demolish or repurpose unsafe buildings and work with authorities to prevent people from entering dangerous areas.

He says where fire-damaged structures are involved, the National Fire Authority remains responsible for investigations and securing the site.

The Ministry of Health says its role focuses on situations where existing buildings create health risks for occupants.

Vosataki says the proposed amendments include a process before demolition, including notices to address issues and possible eviction measures before a demolition order is issued.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says stronger coordination between agencies is needed to prevent unsafe structures from remaining a threat to the public.

The discussions form part of the review of the Public Health Amendment Bill 2026.