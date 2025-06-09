Viria Village gets $1.6m evacuation centre

A new $1.6 million evacuation centre is set to be built in Viria Village, with Government saying the project recognises the contribution of landowners who have supported nationally significant infrastructure projects.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau today officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility in Naitasiri.

He says Viria Village has played a key role in Fiji’s development by allowing the construction of the new raw water intake project, which will strengthen water security for the Greater Suva Area and surrounding communities.

“Viria Village has played a vital role in Fiji’s development by allowing the construction of the new main raw water intake, a critical infrastructure project that will strengthen water security for the Greater Suva Area and the lower-lying communities along the corridor. This evacuation centre is one way Government is giving back to the resource owners who have sacrificed for the national good.”

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The $1.6 million facility forms part of a national programme aimed at strengthening disaster resilience in resource-owner communities.

Viria joins Nagado, Nasealevu and Tamavua villages as beneficiaries of the initiative.

The double-storey building will serve both emergency and community purposes.

Plans include a Women’s Resource Centre, kitchen, dispensary room and accessible washroom facilities on the ground floor, while the upper level will house a community hall for meetings, training programmes and youth activities.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents more than the start of construction. It reflects our shared commitment to preparedness, resilience and ensuring that the communities who contribute so much to Fiji’s development also benefit from meaningful Government investment.”

The Minister says the project reflects Government’s commitment to ensuring communities that contribute land and resources to national development also receive long-term benefits.

Construction is expected to take around 20 weeks, subject to weather and site conditions.

Work on the evacuation centre is expected to continue into the 2026–2027 financial year following the Government stand-down period.