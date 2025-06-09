Corrections cultural event supports rehabilitation

Nearly 100 inmates from the Fiji Corrections Service Southern Division have taken part in a cultural competition aimed at supporting rehabilitation, teamwork and positive behavioural change.

A total of 99 inmates from the Minimum, Medium and Pre-Release Corrections Centres participated in the event held at the FCS Academy in Naboro.

The competition featured traditional meke performances, original songs and handicraft displays, giving inmates an opportunity to showcase their creativity and cultural skills.

Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Operations Tuapati Kacivi commended the participants for their commitment, enthusiasm and teamwork throughout the competition.

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He also acknowledged corrections officers who worked alongside inmates to prepare the cultural presentations.

The Medium Corrections Centre emerged as the overall winner after impressing judges with its performances.

Inmates also expressed appreciation to organisations that supported the event.

The Fiji Corrections Service says the annual competition forms part of its rehabilitation programme, helping inmates strengthen their cultural identity, develop skills and prepare for reintegration into society.