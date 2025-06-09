Fiji lawn bowls make winning start

Fiji’s lawn bowls team has opened its Commonwealth Games campaign in Scotland on a high, recording victories over England and Botswana to build early confidence.

The opening day delivered a major boost for the three-member squad, with Fiji’s men’s singles representative producing a standout performance against hosts England.

Team Manager Usa Kalim says the victory was a significant achievement, especially against one of the strongest nations in the sport.

“The men’s singles was a very tough game because we were meeting England. He was just focused on beating England and he did that. We were so excited.”

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Fiji’s winning momentum continued in the women’s pairs, with Litia Tikoisuva and Losalini Tukai defeating Botswana by one-and-a-half sets.

“The women then came out in their first game in the pairs and Litia and Loselini beat Botswana by one and a half sets. It was a good start to the competition.”

Despite competing with a reduced squad and only entering two disciplines — men’s singles and women’s pairs — Kalim says the team’s focus remains on achieving success.

“Everyone wants to win a medal.”

Following a strong opening day, Fiji’s lawn bowlers will now look to maintain their momentum as they continue their Commonwealth Games campaign.