Movie Review: In ’72 Hours,’ the bachelor party has an unlikely plus-one

[Source: Reuters]

As a movie about getting older and still having to cater to younger demographics, the Kevin Hart comedy “72 Hours” has a meta synergy to it.

Hart plays a successful New York ad executive named Joe whose campaign ideas have turned dated. His bosses no longer think he can connect with Gen Z.

To reacquaint himself with youth culture, Joe joins a bachelor party in Miami despite the most tenuous of connections: He was accidentally copied into a group text thread with four 20-somethings.

“72 Hours,” streaming Friday on Netflix, is — as much as Joe’s vodka commercials — a highly engineered product. There isn’t a scene in it that won’t remind you of some other comedy, particularly “The Hangover.” But “72 Hours,” directed by Tim Story (“Ride Along,” “Barbershop”) and produced by Will Packer, at least knows this.

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The movie is itself a joke about Hart, now 47, trying to relate to a younger, more politically correct generation.

That makes “72 Hours” a better match of material for Hart than some of his (many) other Netflix releases. Most of the comic energy of the movie comes from Hart interacting with his younger co-stars, all but one of whom are “Saturday Night Live” cast members: Marcello Hernández, Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson.

The fourth is Mason (Mason Gooding), the one getting married.

Hart tends to thrive with opposites around him, like Dwayne Johnson or Conan O’Brien — a spiritual father to the gawky, red-haired Marshall.

And the combination of Hart plus the fresh-faced “SNL” new guard is a winning one. Hart has always had the good sense, despite his stature in comedy, to make himself the butt of jokes. And “72 Hours” is a lot of the bachelor party guys making fun of the old man who’s suddenly paying their way through Miami.