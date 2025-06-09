Seven million containers diverted from landfills

More than seven million plastic bottles and aluminium cans have been kept out of Fiji’s landfills in just six months, as communities increasingly embrace recycling through the Return and Earn Fiji program.

The National Beverage Container Recycling Programme has collected 7.5 million beverage containers since its launch, highlighting a growing shift in public attitudes towards waste management.

Return and Earn Fiji Sustainability Manager Dwain Qalovaki says more people are now separating recyclable containers from household waste and returning them for a refund.

“What we are seeing is that people are now collecting their bottles and cans, keeping them aside and bringing them back when they have a larger amount.”

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Qalovaki says the program is changing everyday habits, with more households storing bottles and cans before taking them to collection centres.

The initiative offers a five-cent refund for every eligible container returned and currently operates through 12 collection centres across eight municipalities on Viti Levu.

The programme’s growth has accelerated, with collections increasing from two million containers in the first quarter to 5.5 million in the second quarter.

Qalovaki says the focus has been on ensuring municipal councils have the staff, equipment and systems needed to manage the growing volume of recyclables.

“The steady increase in collections shows communities are responding positively and becoming more involved in recycling.”

Despite the progress, expanding access remains a challenge.

The next phase will focus on increasing collection days, extending operating hours and establishing more centres, particularly in rural and maritime communities where transport and logistics remain significant barriers.

With 7.5 million containers already diverted from the waste stream, Return and Earn Fiji says the programme is proving that small changes in daily behaviour can have a major impact on the country’s environmental future.