Trio plead not guilty to murder

[Photo: File]

Three men charged with the murder of Afroz Khan have pleaded not guilty in the Suva High Court.

Edward Nand, Semi Naisevunivai and Viliame Vulawalu appeared before the court this morning facing one count of murder.

It is alleged that the three men held Khan hostage and murdered him between November 27 and December 27, 2024.

The prosecution alleges the accused demanded a $10,000 ransom from the victim’s wife and, when the money was not paid, assaulted Khan before drowning him in a river in Naitasiri.

Article continues after advertisement

During today’s proceedings, the State confirmed it had served the first part of the voir dire disclosures to Edward Nand and sought additional time to serve the remaining disclosures on the other two accused.

The matter has been adjourned to August 31.

The court further extended bail for Semi Naisevunivai and Viliame Vulawalu.

Edward Nand, who is currently serving a sentence after being convicted in a separate murder case, had his production order extended to allow him to continue appearing before the court in this matter.