China defends Pacific security role

China has defended its growing military presence and engagement in the Pacific, insisting its defence cooperation with Fiji and the region is focused on peace, development and security.

Speaking during celebrations marking the People’s Liberation Army’s 99th anniversary in Suva, China’s Defence Attaché to Fiji, Senior Colonel Zhang Yu, acknowledged increased international scrutiny of China’s military activities and sought to reassure Pacific nations.

He says China’s military development is defensive in nature and rooted in the country’s historical experience of foreign invasion and conflict.

“Over the past week, the Chinese PLA has certainly been full of headlines. I know exactly what everyone is talking about. So today, I’m going to grasp this opportunity to share my understanding and perspectives on China’s national defence and military development.”

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Without directly referring to recent developments, Zhang described the PLA as a force committed to maintaining peace while protecting China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also pointed to China’s role in global peacekeeping efforts, saying more than 50,000 Chinese personnel have served in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

“We are a nation that lived through brutal foreign invasions, so we understand better than anyone how precious peace is and how terrible war can be.”

The Defence Attaché also reaffirmed Beijing’s position on Taiwan, describing it as China’s core national interest and reiterating China’s commitment to what it calls peaceful reunification.

He thanked Fiji for its continued support of the One China policy and highlighted growing defence ties between the two countries.

More than 40 officers from Fiji’s Ministry of Defence and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have travelled to China in the past year through military exchange programmes.

Zhang says China stands ready to deepen cooperation with Fiji in areas including maritime security, climate resilience, military training and the fight against transnational crime.

Addressing concerns over China’s expanding security footprint in the Pacific, he stressed that Beijing’s cooperation with Fiji is not aimed at any other country.