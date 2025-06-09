Taunovo drafts plans to protect youths

As Fiji’s drug crisis spreads into more communities, Taunovo Village on Vatulele Island says it is taking steps to protect its young people from substance abuse.

The 31.6-kilometre island community has introduced village rules aimed at preventing drug use, with strict measures against the cultivation and sale of illicit substances.

Village Headman Lenaitasi Kuruvoli says while the community remains committed to tackling the issue, addressing drug abuse has become an increasing challenge.

“According to the village laws currently in place, the traditional leaders have agreed that anyone found using or in possession of illicit drugs will be expelled from the village and sent to live elsewhere on Viti Levu. Such a person will no longer be allowed to remain in the village. A meeting of the village chiefs will be convened to formally decide on the person’s removal to Viti Levu. This rule has been announced throughout the village and is known across the island and its surrounding villages. If you are found involved with illicit drugs, you will be removed from the village and sent to Viti Levu.”

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Kuruvoli says the village has also stepped up awareness and education efforts to encourage open discussions about the dangers of drug abuse.

The community will remain vigilant, with villagers aware of the devastating impact drugs can have on individuals, families and the wider community.