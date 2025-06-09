Premier League starts this weekend

The Extra Premier League season starts this weekend when Labasa hosts Nasinu on Saturday at Subrail Park.

The opening fixture is scheduled for 1:30pm, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting and competitive new season of top-flight football.

Labasa will look to make full use of their home-ground advantage and passionate northern supporters as they aim to start their campaign on a strong note.

However, Nasinu hopes to get some valuable away points.

In other games, Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa clash at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday at 3pm, Ba faces Nadroga at Govind Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri match on Radio Fiji 2.

